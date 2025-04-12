Kylie Jenner, an entrepreneur and beauty mogul, who has always put her best fashion self forward, didn’t disappoint her fans at the Sprinter’s co-hosted Revolve Festival’s Pool Party that took place on April 11, 2025. Before the first weekend of Coachella 2025 could hit, Jenner made sure to turn heads with her sexy appearance at the pool party. She posed with her drink and matched with her latest product.

The event was held at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, California, and the Kardashian star flaunted her curvaceous figure in a body-hugging latex dress and raised the temperature in the desert. The entrepreneur knows how to promote her Sprinter Vodka Soda brand as a founder, and we are here for it without any complaints. Scroll ahead as we decode her look from the party.

For the morning event, Kylie Jenner looked like a bright lemon as she wore a yellow mini latex dress that fitted her body like a glove. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline, which made her cle*vage pop a little more. It screamed summer gorgeousness as she posed with a mango soda in her hand. She further shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram feed and stories and announced the different flavors in them. She posted with a caption that read, “celebrating new sprinter flavorssss in Palm Springs.”

The halter-neck dress had a little cut-out detailing on the lower back, and Kylie Jenner completed the look with a subtle makeover, including some tinted sunscreen, matte foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft peachy eyeshadow with lots of mascara, and glossy brown lip shade. Her whole aesthetic justified the trendy clean-girl makeup look. However, she accentuated the fit with her usual blow-dried hairstyle that was left open to curl down her shoulders.

In the same carousel of pictures, Kylie Jenner can be seen wearing a blue baseball cap with a writing scribbled on it that says, “Palm Springs state of mind.” Probably, guests will be given this as merchandise with the drinks. Other flavors that also made it into the list were: pink lemonade, strawberry and pineapple.

Along with the hats, one of her photos showed a stack of beach towels (yellow and white) that were given at the poolside party. Kendall Jenner’s brand 818 Tequila could also be spotted at the bar featured in one of Kylie’s photos.

The beauty mogul, when she released her brand Palm Springs on her Instagram handle, she shared a photo where she can be seen sipping from the pineapple one, wearing yellow latex two-piece, which seemed like a bralette and a skirt. Jenner looked absolutely gorgeous in the photoshoot.

Well, what are your thoughts about Kylie Jenner’s look from the poolside party?

