YouTube has lost one of its brightest stars. The online community was left in shock after learning about the tragic passing of the 6-year-old P2istheName, known off-screen as Philip Enewally. According to TMZ, citing the Los Angeles County Coroner, Enewally was found dead in a mailroom on Friday and while investigations continue, the cause of death remains unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P2 (@p2isthename)

Philip Enewally’s Mother’s Heartfelt Plea

Enewally’s mother confirmed the devastating news on March 15 and asked for privacy as the family grieves. She encouraged fans to keep his memory alive by revisiting his channel where his passion, creativity, and infectious energy thrived and that’s exactly what they did.

The comments under his latest video, titled “Why This is My Last Month Living in Los Angeles…”, took on an entirely new and haunting meaning as fans, still in disbelief, poured their emotions into words.

One person wrote, “This title has a whole new meaning.” Another person commented, “Rest in peace brother [prayer hands emoji] you carried us through dark times always brought a smile to my face️ [white dove emoji].” A third person wrote, “Waking up and checking your channel for a new upload just to receive bad news was just heartbreaking Rip brother.”

Fellow YouTubers Pay Tribute

Tributes from fellow creators quickly followed. COLETHEMAN struggled to process the loss, as he wrote on X, “My good friend @P2istheName has passed away… wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice. May he rest in peace. This breaks my heart.”

My good friend @P2istheName has passed away… wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice. May he rest in peace. This breaks my heart. — COLETHEMAN (@colethemanyt) March 15, 2025

Another friend, Walter Weekes, posted a video and picture with the later YouTube star and wrote, “RIP To A Real One, we would talk about real estate and content creation behind the scenes! P2isthename! [prayer hands emoji].”

RIP To A Real One, we would talk about real estate and content creation behind the scenes! P2isthename!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/h9fVlzoPpe — Walter Weekes (@freshceonetwork) March 15, 2025

P2istheName began his journey creating NBA 2K and Fortnite content before expanding into broader gaming, including Call of Duty. Beyond YouTube, he also launched his own clothing brand, WallyCo.

