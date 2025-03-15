The highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, has dropped its teaser trailer, and guess what: that too on a Friday. It has already been buzzing all over the internet, and fans are too excited to see the iconic duo back together for another crazy ride of a body-swapping story.

In the preview, Lohan and Curtis can be seen reprising their roles as Anna and Tess, respectively. What chaos unfolds after they visit a psychic (Saturday Night Live fame Vanessa Bayer) is all about the movie. Scroll ahead to find out what you can expect from the sequel.

When Tess and Anna go to visit the psychic, she tells them that their lifelines have “intersected” before and that it might happen again. They left the place immediately as it was not convincing enough. However, at night, the mother-daughter duo twisted and turned all night only to find out in the morning that their bodies had been swapped. But there’s a catch. This time, Anna’s biological daughter and stepdaughter are also in this fiasco, along with their grandmother.

In the teaser trailer, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), who is not really Tess, screams, “My face looks like a Birkin bag that’s been left out in the sun to rot!” Disney has done it again as they brought back the crazy duo with an even crazier storyline. The video clip is full of nostalgia, bringing back memories from the 2003 flick. Lindsay Lohan can also be seen with her in-movie band from the first film, Pink Slip, featuring Christian Vidal and Haley Hudson. At the end of the teaser, Chad Michael Murray makes a “sexy entrance,” making every one of us remember that he was Anna’s love interest in Freaky Friday.

Talking about Lindsay Lohan’s comeback in Freakier Friday with music, Jamie Lee Curtis told Entertainment Weekly, “I’m telling you right now, this one played a song last night at the Wiltern [theater in Los Angeles] and it is in my ear like one of those Star Trek earworms.” She further continued, “I’m telling you, it’s going to be a monster hit. I’m not going to tell you what it’s called because we’re in the middle of making it, but there are some old favorites played in this movie.”

Explaining the theme of the sequel of the first film, Lohan shared that “there’s more physical comedy in this. Much more than the original.” However, she further added that even then, at the center of the storyline, there will be “a lot of love in it. Love and loss.”

While the audience is quite excited to see Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the actors are even more excited. At D23 last summer, both of them spoke highly of each other as they talked about their experience to come back on set together for a sequel.

Freakier Friday has been scheduled to hit the theaters on August 8, 2025. Are you ready for the rollercoaster ride?

