Lindsay Lohan once took Rockstar Games to court, convinced they had ripped her off in Grand Theft Auto V. The lawsuit? She claimed the game’s character, Lacey Jonas—a Hollywood actress dodging the paparazzi—was basically her in digital form.

Her legal team argued that she didn’t just inspire Jonas but was a full-on copy, right down to a 2007 paparazzi shot of Lohan that supposedly matched the character’s look. But Rockstar wasn’t having it. Rockstar shut it down fast, and Take-Two Interactive (their parent company) even claimed Lohan was looking for publicity.

The court didn’t waste time either. Judges ruled that GTA V was pure fiction and satire—meaning no, Lindsay, they didn’t steal your likeness.

Not everyone stayed silent on the matter. Ned Luke, the voice of GTA V’s Michael, straight-up mocked the lawsuit. He posted a photo of a pig with the caption, “It’s a stretch, but MAYBE there’s a resemblance. #LindsayIsNuts.” After the case was dismissed, he doubled down, tweeting, “She gone… #LindsayIsNuts.”

And let’s be real—this wasn’t Lohan’s first legal L. She once sued Pitbull over his Give Me Everything lyric: “I got it locked up like Lindsay Lohan.” Yeah… that didn’t work either. The judge ruled that Pitbull had the right to express himself freely.

Meanwhile, GTA V didn’t just survive the lawsuit—it thrived. The game made nearly $1 billion in its first three days, cementing itself as one of the biggest entertainment launches ever. As for Lohan? She eventually left the courtroom drama behind and settled into a quieter life in London.

But let’s be honest, this case still goes down as one of Hollywood’s weirdest celebrity-gaming beefs.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Paid Off Her Mom’s Mortgage For Her 60th Birthday—But What Made This Gift So Special?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News