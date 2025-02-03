It turns out this Barbie has some serious daughter points to cash in. Margot Robbie won the Ultimate Daughter award by paying her mom’s mortgage with her movie earnings. She used her Barbie bucks to gift her mum the sweetest 60th birthday surprise ever.

Back in 2014, when Margot was still getting all the fame from The Wolf of Wall Street, she completely wiped out her mum’s $490,000 mortgage on their house in Southport, Australia. Kessler, understandably, was speechless.

“It was an amazing thing [that Margot did], but I don’t want to say anything more about it,” she said. “I’m just so proud—we all are. It was the best birthday ever.” Could you imagine getting that for your birthday? We’re all rooting for Kessler here.

Margot herself alluded to the moment in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. She explained how, back in the day, her mum would take money out of the mortgage to help her. “She’d take money out of the house mortgage, lend me money, so I always knew I got to pay that back,” she recalled.

“And one day, when I made enough money, I completely paid that whole mortgage off. I was like, ‘Mum, don’t worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn’t even exist anymore.’”

And it wasn’t just the money that made this moment so special. Margot knew that paying off that mortgage was a full-circle moment. “Everything I owed my mum, I had it written down. Honestly, anyone in my position… you’d do that for your mum.”

This all came after Margot’s mum supported her through her career’s early, grittier days when things weren’t so sparkly. In a 2022 Vanity Fair interview, Margot recalled one of the roughest patches when she considered leaving acting. “Something was happening in those early stages, and it was all pretty awful. I remember saying to my mum, ‘I don’t think I want to do this.’ And she just looked at me, completely straight-faced, and was like, ‘Darling, I think it’s too late not to.’”

Margot’s mortgage payoff wasn’t just a gift but a love letter to the woman who helped her rise, grind, and make it in Hollywood. Between Barbie’s success and Margot’s sweet gesture, we’re just here wondering if there’s any room left for us in the Robbie family. I wouldn’t mind a little piece of that wholesome action.

