While filming Inception, Leonardo DiCaprio, always the matchmaker, decided to set up his costar with a friend of his. But the plot thickens: DiCaprio tagged along, bringing his mother to join in on the date.

Elliot Page was in his early twenties during the Inception shoot, still navigating his sexuality. Although he hadn’t publicly identified as gay yet, he had shared past relationships with women with his mom. But, as Page explained in his memoir, he struggled with the pressure to conform to what others expected of him. “The closet was grueling, it suffocated me,” he wrote, revealing how he tried to “be the person so many wanted me to be” by dating men, though it never felt authentic.

Despite these internal struggles, when Page connected with a friend of DiCaprio’s, who went by the name Peter, he felt something real. Describing Peter as “warm to everyone, eyes beaming with care,” Page was immediately drawn to him. After some encouragement from DiCaprio, Page decided to pursue the connection. DiCaprio confirmed that Peter was equally interested, and thus, their first date was set in motion.

And this wasn’t just any date. DiCaprio and his mother joined them at Universal Studios. “Peter and I sat close on the rides, our thighs just touching,” Page recalled, painting a tender moment during what was meant to be a romantic outing.

For Page, this was a big deal, not just because it was his first date with a man, but because his mother, Martha Philpotts, had always expressed concerns about his past relationships with women. “She was over the moon,” Page wrote, noting how his mom’s excitement about him dating a man contrasted with her prior disapproval. But like any high school romance, the connection was fleeting. The relationship with Peter lasted only a couple of months—“like high school all over again,” Page reflected, acknowledging the briefness of the romance.

This story from Pageboy is a glimpse into Page’s journey of self-acceptance, a path that would eventually lead him to publicly embrace his true self as a transgender man in 2020. While this double date might not have been the love story he was looking for, it’s a beautiful moment in his memoir, reflecting the complexities of finding one’s identity in a world full of expectations. The moment with DiCaprio, his mom, and Peter reminds us that sometimes love arrives in the most unexpected ways – sometimes even with a Hollywood twist.

