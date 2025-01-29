The popular meme about Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his partners the moment they turn 25 was all over the Internet at one point of time last year. But the Titanic star’s romance with Vittoria Ceretti seems to be going stronger than ever with the Italian model now a part of his loved ones gang.

A new report has suggested that Leonardo is quite smitten and whipped with her and his friends are actually quite surprised with how much he has been involving her in every aspect of his life. He is reportedly serious about his romance with Vittoria and here’s everything we know about the same.

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Smitten By Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Amidst Rumors Of Moving In Together?

According to In Touch Weekly, Leonardo’s close friends and family have been surprised to see his devotion towards her. The 26-year-old “has totally integrated her into his family,” as per a friend of the actor. It is shocking for the others because “usually he keeps his girlfriends a little distant from his parents,” the source added about Leonardo’s usual dating behavior.

“Vittoria is completely in the mix,” they explained and added, “His loyalty is usually to his boys, but since he met Vittoria, she’s become the priority over his time with his guy friends.” The insider pointed out that while he still chills with them, “Vittoria is usually included” and when she’s not around it’s due to the fact that she is out of town for some work related project or shoot.

As per the report, this surprising behavior has “been a tough pill for a lot of his friends to swallow and they complain that he’s whipped but Leo doesn’t care one bit.” The source further alleged about the 50-year 0ld star, “He’s absolutely head over heels for Vittoria and wants her around all the time.” to the point where he’s now talking about her officially moving in with him.”

There have recently been several rumors about the two potentially moving in. Fans have also joked about how it was surprising that he hasn’t broken up with her despite her being 26 years old, which is a year more than his usual age of splitting. “It’s a big shock but it does seem like Leo is finally headed towards settling down,” the report alleged about the romance.

For the unversed, back in November 2024, Vittoria was spotted hanging out with Leonardo and his mother as they celebrated his 50th birthday in Mexico. Paparazzi spotted the three smiling and getting along well which only solidified that things were going really well between the two love birds.

