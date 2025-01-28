Moana 2 recently crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office, becoming the third 2024 release to achieve this massive feat. As the sequel crossed the mark, Disney achieved a glorious feat since all three of the past year’s highest-grossing films are from Disney—Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Moana 2. After surpassing the great milestone, the makers have released the sequel on digital platforms, but there is a twist. Scroll below for the deets.

About the Movie

The animated musical feature is the sequel to 2016’s Moana, which was directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Mille. Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne Johnson aka Maui, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, and Alan Tudyk reprised their roles from the first film. In addition to them, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Awhimai Fraser, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, and Gerald Ramsey joined the star cast in the sequel.

Moana 2 received an average rating of 61% on Rotten Tomatoes by critics on its Tomatometer, while the audience gave it a strong 86%. The critics’ consensus read, “Riding high on a wave of stunning animation even when its story runs adrift, Moana 2 isn’t as inspired as the original but still delights as a colorful adventure.”

In the sequel, Moana and Maui set sail on a new voyage with a new crew of seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Moana 2 at the Box Office

According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of $150 million and collected around 6.8 times more than that. It was released on Thanksgiving in the US and had a glorious debut, collecting $139.78 million on its opening weekend.

It broke several box office records, including surpassing Frozen II’s Thanksgiving Day collection, registering the biggest Thanksgiving Day opening of all time. It has also broken the opening records of Deadpool & Wolverine and The Super Mario Bros Movie. The animated sequel became the fifth fastest animated film to cross $300 million in the US.

Moana 2 has collected $576.71 million at the international box office so far. Adding that to the film’s $449.9 million domestic cume, the sequel’s worldwide cume has reached $1.026 billion, becoming the third highest-grossing film of 2024.

Moana 2 on OTT Platforms

Disney’s sequel has finally made its debut on digital platforms. It is available on Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and other digital retailers as PVOD. People can buy or rent the sequel online. Moana 2 will be streaming on Disney+, just like other Disney movies. According to Digital Spy’s report, the hit Disney movies wait at least 100 days before arriving on the home streaming platform. It is expected to arrive on Disney+ in March.

