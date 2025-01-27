Beef is one of the most acclaimed shows on Netflix. The comedy-drama premiered in 2023 and told the story of two individuals from different walks of life who encounter each other in a road rage incident, which changes the course of their lives. Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, Beef was initially planned as a limited series.

However, the first season won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, which made Netflix renew it for a second season in October 2024. Unfortunately, Yeun and Wong are not returning to the show, and the next installment will be based on an entirely new storyline with a different cast. Here is all you need to know about Beef Season 2.

Beef Season 2 Cast

Beef Season 2 features a fresh start and is being led by Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan. The cast also includes Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung, Song Kang-ho, Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover, and BM. The character names and details are yet to be revealed.

None of the cast members from the first season are reprising their roles as , as the show willlow an anthology format with a new story in season 2. The first installment starred Steven Yeun as Danny Cho, Ali Wong as Amy Lau, Joseph Lee as George Nakai, Young Mazino as Paul Cho, David Choe as Isaac Cho, and Patti Yasutake as Fumi Nakai.

Beef Season 2 Story

Beef Season 2 does not pick up after the events of the first season’s finale and instead takes the narrative in a different direction. The new chapter follows a young couple who witness a fight between their boss and his wife, giving a distinct turn to their own lives.

Netflix’s official synopsis of the season says, “A young couple witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

Beef Season 2 Release Window

Netflix is yet to confirm the release date of Beef Season 2. Series star Carey Mulligan has confirmed that the show’s eight-episode season’s shoots have already begun. The first season began production in April 2022 and was released a year later in April 2023. If the same trend is followed, Beef Season 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026. That being said, the official announcement remains awaited.

