Port Charles is ever-ready when it comes to drama. From accidents and mobs to deaths and controversial romances, the town has seen it all but there is always more in store. With some high octane drama planned for the fans, there is a lot of content to witness, truly enjoy and happily toast to.

From warnings and risks to advice and surprising news, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the popular soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital that airs on ABC.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 27, 2025

The week starts with Lucky and Elizabeth taking a risk. But will it give them the reward they are expecting or only lead to troubles down the road? Anna sees Jason in a new light but will this lead to a change in their already very complicated dynamic? Laura chooses to confide in Lulu. How will she react to it? Kristina becomes suspicious but of what? Lastly, Nina and Curtis form a plan. Is it somehow related to Drew and Willow’s controversial romance?

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Alexis is left reeling from something. Will she recover in time? Next, Trina encourages Kai. Will he listen to her advice and be able to improve their blooming romance? Carly receives a surprising warning but from whom? When Anna confronts Emma, how will she respond? Lastly, Chase has some news for Brook Lynn but how will the wife react to her husband?

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

When Dante is left horrified, what could it be about? Is trouble brewing on the horizon? Tracy and Martin have a run-in but will it lead to something going awry? Cody is blindsided but by what? Will he be able to get over the shock and move on? While Brook Lynn thinks over her next move, Sasha opens up to Jason. What will their decisions lead to in the coming days?

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Carly and Brennan get closer, but will their romance be faced with any obstacles? Lulu confides in Maxie. Will the latter be able to give her the right advice? Molly and Kristina are stunned. Is it because of Alexis or something else? Dante briefs Chase and Cody jumps to conclusions.

Friday, January 31, 2025

When Ric and Ava make a plea, will it be accepted? Dante confronts Anna but she won’t be a tough nut to crack and he knows it. Brook Lynn seeks out Cody. Is it somehow related to her husband Chase? Laura gives Lulu food for thought. Will it help her get out of the muck she is in? Brad makes an outrageous request. Will it be surprisingly accepted or quickly rejected?

