Port Charles has a lot of drama brewing all the time. From confrontations and romances to adultery and betrayal, the town never seems to rest. With all the deaths plaguing the show at the moment, fans need some fresh and intriguing new storylines and characters to root for eventually.

This week, fans can expect a lot of change in relationships and behaviors as the show progresses forward. The audience has a lot of new angles to look forward to this coming week. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming slate of episodes on General Hospital which airs on ABC.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 20, 2025

Due to Donald Trump‘s inauguration ceremony, there will be no new General Hospital on Monday. ABC will cover the event, and a slot will be given for the event telecast. A new episode of the popular soap opera will air on Tuesday instead.

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The first General Hospital episode of the week sees Willow feeling a lot of guilt and voicing her regrets. Will this change things, or will she continue to be shunned for her betrayal? Up next, Sonny and Ava clash, but will this lead to any sort of conclusion, or will their frosty equation remain? Sasha has an update for Maxie, but is it positive or negative? When Tracy stonewalls Anna, how will the latter react to it? Meanwhile, Carly expresses her gratitude to Brennan.

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

When Isaiah presses Sonny for answers, will the mob boss relent or stay unmoved? Jason has a role to play, and it’s that of a peacemaker. Lucky and Elizabeth gain some insight, but will it help them determine a course of action? Lulu and Dante spar it out, but will it be fruitful or amount to quite nothing? On the other hand, Kristina happily hosts Charlie’s reopening.

Thursday, January 23, 2025

When Ric comes through for Ava, will she be relieved? Lucas and Josslyn compare notes, but what is it about? When Laura finds out about a possible threat, will she panic or think of a solution? Natalia attempts to get through to Sonny, but will it turn in her favor or against it? Mac gives Cody some tough love. Will it change their dynamic for the better or the worse?

Friday, January 24, 2025

The last General Hospital episode of the week features Tracy laying down the law. Brennan manages to surprise Carly, but how will she react to this? Up next, Nina is trying to encourage Willow, but will she be able to convince her? When Lulu gets a tempting offer, will she accept it? Lastly, Trina visits Kai. Will their friendship change into romance as they get closer and closer?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: From Mariah Making A Shocking Discovery To Sharon Plotting Her Escape

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News