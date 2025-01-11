The Los Angeles wildfires have led to devastation and heartbreak for so many citizens. From residents losing their homes to 11 people losing their lives (per NBC), California is in a state of mayhem, with evacuations happening around the clock. Shows, events, and productions have been halted amidst it all. A few soap stars have lost their houses and shared their grief on social media. Eric Braeden is a long-term star and a veteran actor who has been a part of the daytime industry for decades.

Recently, he spoke about the unfortunate wildfires and made sure to slam Donald Trump’s recent claims and blames. He called him an “orange idiot” and called out his irresponsible behavior.

The Young & The Restless Star Eric Braeden Slams Donald Trump, Calls Him An “Orange Idiot”

Eric, who has played Victor Newman on The Young & the Restless for years, spoke to CNN about the wildfires and shared his thoughts about the situation. The actor is among the many who had to evacuate their homes due to the wildfires. The 83-year-old hails from Germany but moved to the United States of America in the 1960s and has lived here ever since.

He mused that a house can be rebuilt, but everything the community has gathered over the years, over a lifetime in America, is more important. He said, “I came here in 1960 and lived in that whole area of LA over the last 60 years and have seen all kinds of wildfires, disasters, and slides.” Eric Braeden felt that it was the price that the residents paid for living in the beautiful area.

“California’s a fantastic state. It’s one of the most productive states in the nation, not according to the orange idiot who will take over on the 25th of January or whatever,” he said, referring to President-elect Donald Trump. Eric added that everyone is trying their best, but “some idiot, the orange idiot, went on television and claimed all kinds of things.”

This was a reference to Trump’s accusations against California Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California’s water distribution through social media and television networks. Instead of helping or suggesting ideas to fix things, the politician allegedly claimed the Democrats were the reason behind the wildfires. Eric Braeden opened up about Trump’s ramblings and said the Republican’s behavior and his rants were “all nonsense.”

He mentioned how the people of America are getting close when it comes to going towards fascism. “People want to simplify complex problems. The essence of fascism is to simplify complex problems and feed people who don’t have time to read some bullsh*t, okay?” Eric made his point clear. He has been integral to The Young & the Restless since 1980.

