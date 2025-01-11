Life in Salem, Illinois, is moving along, and Days of Our Lives has some drama up its sleeves. The popular show has had its share of drama over the course of decades, but the soap opera circle moves on and on. New characters, love triangles, deaths, and unlikely friendships are key to it.

With changing dynamics and surprising new twists, the audience can surely tune in for some entertainment. From confrontations and romance to a few shocking reveals, the fans have a lot to look forward to. Here’s what avid viewers can expect from this new week on Days of our Lives.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 13, 2025

On the first day of the week, Sarah makes time to confront both Philip and Kate. How will the two respond to her questions? Xander is not happy about something and complains about it to Maggie. Chad is left surprised when he comes face to face with Cat. On the other hand, an emotional Marlena cries in front of Steve about John’s absence.

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Up next, Leo has a favor to ask of Abe, but will he agree to help him or refuse? Gabi and Javi are busy teasing each other, but will the light-hearted moment be disrupted? Meanwhile, Shawn welcomes JJ back to the Salem Police Department. How will his return fare? When EJ tries to play dumb with Jada, will she slam him for his behavior or actually believe his act?

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

EJ needs some help, and he asks Arnold for it, but will Arnold offer it to him? When Xander extends a peace offering to Philip, will the latter accept or be suspicious of the former’s motives? Up next on Days of our Lives, “Sarah asks Stephanie to keep her counsel,” and Leo and Javi share a friendly moment. But how long will the peace last, and is this the sign of a brewing storm ahead?

Thursday, January 16, 2025

Tate has a surprise for Holly, and it’s a romantic one. Will she be happy with the efforts he put in for her? Gabi asks Javi to cut Leo off, but will her pleas remain unheard? On the other hand, Leo has some troubling news for Marlena. How will she react to it? Ava tries to break up with Brady, but will he agree? Kristen catches Rachel acting out, but what will happen?

Friday, January 17, 2025

Leo has successfully laid a trap for Lady Whistleblower, but will his plan lead to results? Kristen interrupts Ava and Brady, and she looks panicked. What could it be about? Lastly, Doug pays off his debts, and Hope discovers out that Tate and Sophia have been bonding. How will she react to it? To know the same tune in to Days of our Lives!

