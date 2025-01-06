With the new year well on its way, soap opera fans are excited to see new storylines and the old ones coming to a conclusion. The upcoming week on Days of our Lives promises drama, intensity, and dynamic changes. Set in Salem, a town of Illinois, the soap opera has seen success over the years.

It originally used to air on NBC but since September 2022, the show has shifted its base to streaming platform Peacock. The other soap operas like The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, as well as The Bold and the Beautiful continue to air on their networks. Here’s what the audience can expect from Days of our Lives episodes during this new week on Peacock.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 6, 2025

On the Monday episode, “Rafe suggests an alliance with EJ” but will it lead to anything fruitful? When Chanel confronts Joy, how will things fare on that front? Meanwhile, Marlena has some advice for Belle. Will the latter take the former’s suggestion? When Javi tells Jada about his love life, how will she respond to his revelations? Will this change things for their characters?

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Leo and Javi are up for a reconciliation. How will things go down for them? “Chanel delivers shocking news to Johnny” but what could it be about? When Alex consoles Joy, will it help the latter in any way? Or will the comfort be in vain? Stephanie tries to get Chad’s support but will she be successful in attaining it? Or will he refuse to entertain her plans?

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

Sophia has an update for Holly and it’s about her situation with Tate. How will Holly react to the news? On the other hand, Doug is busy comforting Julie, while Tate and Brady are “firm in their commitment.” What will it result in? Ava wants to know the truth from Kristen but will the latter budge?

Thursday, January 9, 2025

In the next episode, “Philip and Xander cross swords” but who will turn out to be the victor? Holly tends to Doug III while Sophia has an apology for Tate. Will he forgive her or stay firm? When Brady and Kristen play the blame game, how far will things escalate between them?

Friday, January 10, 2025

The last episode of the week features Sarah warning Xander “to stay on the right side of the law.” Will he relent and listen to her? Up next, Holly interrogates Doug for the truth. Will he respond with the answers she is looking for? Meanwhile, Chad and Julie offer comfort to each other and Cat opens up to Marlena. Lastly, Stephanie lashes out at Philip. How will he respond and what will the confrontation eventually result in?

