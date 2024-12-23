The festive season is in full swing, and Christmas is only days away. The fictional world of Salem, where Days of Our Lives is set, is also decked out for the festivities. The soap opera has quite a packed week ahead for fans, and it features several of their favorite characters in storylines.

Here’s a brief overview of what to expect from the coming week. Having first premiered in 1965, Days of Our Lives is one of the oldest soap operas. It might not air on NBC anymore, but fans still tune into Peacock to watch their favorite show and characters. Here’s what we know about next week.

Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers

Monday, December 23

On the first day of the week, “JJ and Gabi share a close moment.” What will their proximity lead to? On the other hand, Hattie does not seem to have anywhere else to run as Rafe hands her over to Leo. A surprising scene this week will feature EJ asking Kristen to fire Belle. What could have led him to make this decision? When “Ava reveals a threat to Brady,” could it possibly be about? Is Brady’s safety actually in question?

Tuesday, December 24

On Christmas Eve day, Rafe takes the time to confide in Steve. What will he reveal to him? Meanwhile, EJ gets a visit from an old acquaintance. Will it be a jolly reunion or an awkward one? On the other hand, Kayla is quite worried about Stephanie. Will she find a way to communicate the same?

Wednesday, December 25

Xander and Sarah soak up the festive mood and enjoy the Christmas vibes in Days of our Lives. After everything they have been through, they deserve to let it go for at least a few moments. Julie is busy questioning Doug III. How will he respond to her? Love is in the air for more than one couple. Tate and Holly also share an intimate moment amidst the holiday season cheer.

Thursday, December 26

Eli and Lani have more than just Christmas to celebrate as they honor the birthdays of their twins. Abe and Paulina also join in on the fun. When Ava asks Steve for some help, how will he respond? The festive mood might turn somber when Marlena confides in Brady about missing John.

Friday, December 27

On the last day of the week, Leo confronts Doug III in the Days of our Lives. How will this chat turn out to be? Jada and Rafe decide which date to choose for their wedding. How will their planning fare? Meanwhile, Tate and Sophia might have made plans, but those are all set to be derailed by Holly. Lastly, EJ is forced to deal with an unwanted houseguest. Who could it be, and how will things fare for him? Will he manage to smooth it out or clutch his head in fury?

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: Dune: Prophecy Ending Explained: What Happens To Princess Ynez & Valya Harkonnen?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News