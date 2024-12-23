The HBO prequel series Dune: Prophecy takes place a thousand generations before the Dune films. It continues the epic universe Denis Villeneuve created with the earliest beginnings of the Bene Gesserit. The show utilizes the book Dune Sisterhood and has since made many storylines, some ending in the season 1 finale. The first season concluded with Keiran Atreides fleeing the capital with Princess Ynez.

The Ending Of Dune: Prophecy Season 1

Dune: Prophecy season 1 closed on a thrilling cliffhanger, especially attached to Valya Harkonnen. She even got remotely interested in Arrakis due to a fight between a sandworm and Desmond Hart. An unknown entity planted a Thinking Machine within Desmond meant to distribute the Omnius Plague. Fear triggered the plague, killing Sister Kasha and Pruwet Richese and spreading across the Sisterhood to inflict nightmares.

Valya is looking for who Desmond Hart is, bringing Princess Ynez to Arrakis for her protection. Ynez is the Sisterhood’s perfect candidate for the Imperium throne, making their reign certain over the Known Universe. Keiran Atreides neither trusts Valya nor Harkonnen but is hell-bent on protecting Ynez. He has an affinity despite his disagreement with the power of the Imperium and wants to help Ynez.

Desmond Hart, the son of Tula Harkonnen and Orry Atreides, reveals himself as the son who had been swallowed by another sandworm on Arrakis. Desmond Hart comes with new powers in Dune: Prophecy. The powers are granted through a Thinking Machine Implant, where he is enabled to spread the Omnius Plague. The assailant intended to kill the Sisterhood, and Desmond Hart is selected to fuel his hatred for the group as an instrument of execution. The figure could be a wronged party at the hands of the Sisterhood, perhaps during or even after the Butlerian Jihad. The Thinking Machines also might be angry with the Sisterhood for replacing their societal standing.

The Imperium’s future is gloomy with Javicco Corrino’s death. Ynez, Javicco’s only child, has run away. The two immediate options are Prince Constantine Corrino, the son of Javicco, or Empress Natalya, who may go for a Cersei Lannister-type strategy to become queen. Indeed, she might like to keep suffering Sister Francesca’s death or any of her husband’s infidelities from becoming a conflict with Constantine, who holds the present fleet today.

Will There Be A Season 2 Of Dune: Prophecy?

Yes, the series will return for a second season on HBO and Max. The network renewed the series just days before the Season 1 finale, which airs on Sunday, Dec. 22. “Dune: Prophecy has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement.

She added, “We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store.” With Dune: Prophecy being one of Warner Bros.’ primary ongoing franchises, they will likely want to keep developing the narrative as anticipation for Dune: Part 3 grows.

