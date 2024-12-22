The next season of Summer House is all set to air next year, and fans are excited to see how the cast dynamics have changed since the last season. The Bravo reality series revolves around friends living together in a summer house and their equations, drama, and budding relations.

The storylines of every year make or break the season, and the fans have been buzzing about what they can expect from Summer House this time. Here’s what story arcs to expect from the reality show in the upcoming edition and which cast members will be their focus.

Summer House: What Storylines To Expect From New Season 9?

Kyle Cooke

The entrepreneur has been enjoying his DJ career, but his interpersonal relationships have definitely taken a hit. According to Bravo, he is struggling to accept “Amanda’s blossoming career ambitions” and also has a “growing feud with a longtime pal,” and so he “feels like the world is against him.”

Amanda Batula

She has relentlessly supported Kyle and his career over the years, but now it’s time for her focus to shift to her own dreams. She has her own swimwear brand and is the creative director for an eyewear company. Her confidence has made her consider “moving to the suburbs and having kids.”

Lindsay Hubbard

Glowing from her pregnancy, Lindsay is focusing on “preparing for her new role as a mother” and “navigating her relationship” with her partner. This season, she will question how her future family life should be.

Carl Radke

Carl has been focused on Soft Bar + Cafe, his newest venture. As the name suggests, it’s a bar and cafe. As he prepares to return to the dating pool, he has to share a house with his pregnant former fiancé.

Paige DeSorbo

Paige has a lot on her plate this time around, with a national podcast tour, her pajama line, and her book. Career pressure aside, she also has a decision to make. Does she still want to be with Craig, or will her success and blossoming career lead to the end of their relationship?

Jesse Solomon

Jesse might have been single, but the newest cast member, Lexi, has caught his attention. Will the playboy be able to commit to her, or will things fizzle out before they even get serious? Considering Ciara is also around, how will things fare out for him? Will a love triangle be born?

Ciara Miller

Having had enough personal drama, Ciara wants a fun and laid-back summer. Will the flirty relationship with Jesse only remain a friendship or spark into something more? Especially since he’s also interested in Lexi.

West Wilson

West has much to figure out as he tries to fit into a new job and shares a house with his former girlfriend. Will this ride on Summer House Season 9 be smooth or turn into a rollercoaster by the end of the season?

Gabby Prescod

Gabby’s life has been undergoing quite a lot of changes, including a new apartment, a new job, and a few moves regarding romance. With Lindsay’s pregnancy, she hopes to be a good friend and support her through the journey. How will her summer turn out this time around?

