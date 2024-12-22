With the final few days of the year left, The Young and the Restless has a couple of surprises planned for the audience. The popular soap opera has been dabbling in some major storylines for the past few weeks. One is Heather’s murder storyline, which involves many key characters, including Sharon, Nick, Jordan, Ian, Daniel, and even the ever-so-nosy Phyllis.

Here’s a brief overview of what to expect from the coming week and an update on which days a new episode will not be featured and instead will be a rerun of an old episode. Here’s everything we know about it.

The Young And The Restless Weekly Spoilers

Monday, December 23

During the first episode of the week, “Victor reminds his family about the true meaning of Christmas.” This might surprise the viewers since Victor Newman doesn’t know the meaning of joy and festivities. What plan does he have up his sleeve now? On the other hand, “Lauren and Michael’s holiday plans are interrupted,” and “Sharon receives an unexpected visitor.” Who could these unexpected visitors be?

Tuesday, December 24

On the Tuesday episode, “Kyle receives a special gift from Jack.” Now that things between the father and son duo have slightly cooled down, what gift could Jack have given his stubborn son? Meanwhile, it might surprise the fans, but Phyllis “spreads some holiday cheer.” Lastly, “Diane wants to make amends with Ashley and Traci.” The latter might be a breeze, but it’s the former Diane needs to worry about when it comes to fixing things.

Wednesday, December 25

There will not be a new episode of The Young and the Restless on Wednesday, which is also Christmas Day. Instead, an old classic from 1985 will be broadcast. It features Victor “torn between Nikki and Ashley.” Additionally, “Lauren struggles to connect with Paul,” which might seem funny to fans since they know who they ended up with. And “Danny hopes for a Christmas miracle.”

Thursday, December 26

During the Thursday episode, “Daniel challenges Nick’s support of Sharon,” especially since he has been by her side throughout the murder mess. Next, when “Billy presents Phyllis with a tempting offer,” could it be related to his takedown of Victor? To add to it all, “Summer and Chance discuss their relationship.” With their short-term relationship over, will the two remain cordial?

Friday, December 27

On the week’s last episode and just days before the New Year, “Victor gives Victoria and Cole his blessing.” Surprising since he was the one who had asked him to stay away from his daughter. What led to the change of heart? Up next, “Nate and Audra search for Damien.” It seems they won’t have to wait too long until they find who they’ve been looking for. Lastly, “Chelsea shares disturbing news with Adam,” but what’s new?

