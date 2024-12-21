Kim Kardashian is not letting a fractured foot slow her down—she’s bringing the holiday glam in style! The 44-year-old rocked a sizzling red leather dress at her Skims Christmas party, accessorizing with a tinsel-wrapped scooter that perfectly matched her festive vibe. Even on a knee walker, Kim turned heads, adding a little holiday sparkle to her chic look!

Kim Kardashian Used The Walker Throughout The Event

The reality star donned a stunning floor-length dress that was nothing short of daring! The gown, adorned with a bold lace-up detail from the bottom, showcased a plunging neckline and chic cutouts below the chest, turning her into a vision of red-hot elegance.

Kim Kardashian paired the look with a silver cross necklace and a playful twist—one open-toed heel on her right foot and a black boot on the other. Though photos showed her gliding into the event unassisted, Kim later revealed on Instagram Stories that she relied on her knee-walker to get around in style throughout the night. The beautifully decorated party was held at Casa Vega, a Mexican restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California.

Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Unknowingly Twinned At The Event

Khloe Kardashian had a fashion slip-up at the Christmas party, where she and her mom, Kris Jenner, ended up wearing the same dress. The stars both wore a tailored mini dress from Kylie Jenner’s Khy line, paired with over-the-knee boots. The 40-year-old chose the black version, while the momager sported the warm white one. It was an unexpected twinning moment, but they both looked great nonetheless!

Guests at the event enjoyed signature cocktails made with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, each named after a different member of the famous family. Kylie’s Sprinter canned vodka soda drinks were also served to the partygoers.

