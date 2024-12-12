Despite apprehensions and questions about their equation, the romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet has only blossomed over the last year. The duo have mostly stayed out of the spotlight and enjoyed their time together in a low-key manner, going on dinner dates and watching movies.

Although they’ve mostly stayed out of the public eye and focused on their respective careers, sometimes Jenner and Chalamet have not minded indulging in some PDA. According to a new report, the couple was spotted at a recent afterparty and were very “affectionate” with each other.

Were Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Indulging In PDA During Afterparty Date?

Chalamet’s recent film A Complete Unknown premiered at the Dolby Theatre. The biographical drama is now slated for release in the United States on December 25, aka Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Jenner was there to support him at the afterparty. According to a report by People magazine, she was also joined by her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kylie and Timothee decided to convert the afterparty into a date night. They were reportedly “pretty affectionate with each other. As per the portal, the reality star and the actor were happily seated in a roped-off section of the party. She was allegedly spotted sitting in his lap “with her arm around his shoulders.” The couple was also spotted kissing and indulging in PDA.

As the night went on, the pair chatted with guests and seemed happy and content. According to People, Kylie “was spotted playing with the hem of his jacket” several times. When the party ended late, the two were spotted holding hands and leaving the place together. This wasn’t the first time Jenner was there to support him.

Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet’s Public Sightings

She also attended the LA premiere of Chalamet’s musical fantasy film Wonka. Previously, they have been spotted enjoying low-key dinner dates with each other. The couple have also been spotted at each other’s house several times since they were first rumored to be dating. As for being open about their romance, their make-outs at Beyonce’s concert last year did the job.

That was the first time the two were spotted being publicly open. Before that, the paparazzi had only captured blurry pictures of them hanging out together. In a previous report by People, a source claimed that things are serious between Jenner and Chalamet. They alleged that the duo had started getting closer to one another’s families, and everyone loved them.

“They’ve been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together,” the insider said. Jenner’s lock screen once featured a beautiful picture of the two cuddling. Meanwhile, both refused to comment on their personal life and wanted to keep their thoughts under wraps for longer.

