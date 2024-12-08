Timothee Chalamet has unveiled his portrayal of Bob Dylan’s music in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown. On Thursday, December 5, the Dune star shared two covers: Dylan’s 1965 classic Like a Rolling Stone and the 1963 Girl From the North Country ballad. The latter features Monica Barbaro, 34, who plays Joan Baez in the film.

The 28-year-old’s interpretation of Like a Rolling Stone is shorter than the original but powerfully captures Dylan’s raw and gritty sound. Meanwhile, his duet with Barbaro in Girl From the North Country offers a stunning and heartfelt rendition, highlighting their strong musical and emotional connection. Although both tracks were released in trailers, Chalamet first unveiled their full versions.

Bob Dylan Recently Showed His Support for Timothee Chalamet

Folk-rock legend Bob Dylan supported Chalamet in a post on X. The actor replied to the post on Thursday, December 5. “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!),” Dylan began. “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me,” the 83-year-old wrote.

The musician went on, “The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book.”

Timothee later shared Dylan’s comments, adding a heartfelt reply, “Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob.”

Timothee Chalamet Opened Up On How He Prepared for the Role

Timothee shared how he prepared to embody Dylan in a recent Rolling Stone cover story, dedicating time to sessions with a vocal coach, a dialect coach, a guitar teacher, and a movement coach.

“You can’t re-create it in the studio,” he told the publication. “If I was singing to a prerecorded guitar, then all of a sudden I could hear the lack of an arm movement in my voice.” A Complete Unknown is scheduled to release on December 25th.

