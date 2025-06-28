Squid Game Season 3 didn’t hold back in delivering jaw-dropping twists, but the biggest shock was about Player 222, Jun-hee. After she gave birth in the middle of the deadly games, everyone believed her journey had ended in tragedy. Yet the show left viewers stunned when her baby was declared the new Player 222, raising questions about how she could still be “alive” in spirit.

SPOILERS Ahead:

Jun-hee’s Baby Steps Into The Game

Jun-hee’s trajectory this season was grimmer than anyone could have imagined. She gave birth in the middle of the Hide and Seek game, leaving her and her supporters fighting to save her and the newborn. Against all odds, she gave birth to the baby, but things only took a turn for the worse from there. The cruel VIPs, starved for more startling entertainment, pushed the baby into becoming an official contestant in the rest of the rounds.

Even in the next game, Jump Rope, the baby had to survive like any other player. Gi-hun risked everything to help cross the bridge carrying the child, but Jun-hee, with a badly injured ankle, knew she wouldn’t make it. To save Gi-hun from risking his life for her, she decided to sacrifice herself, asking him to protect her child. Her tragic death made the baby the new Player 222, giving the mother’s spirit a way to live on through her child.

The Baby Becomes Player 222

The show didn’t stop there. The Front Man turned the baby into the new Player 222, leaving the rest of the contestants to see her as competition. Many players even planned to kill the baby so they wouldn’t have to share the prize money, showing just how twisted the game had become.

In the final tower challenge, Gi-hun stood firm in protecting the child, even sacrificing himself so she could live on. Six months later, the baby was found safe, still wearing the familiar Player 222 tracksuit, holding the winner’s card with all the prize money.

In the end, Jun-hee’s spirit carried on through her daughter, proving that in the nightmare of Squid Game, a small piece of hope survived. The story of Player 222 was never really over, and fans will never forget the painful, yet powerful, way it continued.

