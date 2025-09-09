KPop Demon Hunters has trumped Squid Game and become the most viewed title on Netflix, having been watched 266 million times by subscribers. Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the movie released on June 20, 2025, and managed to create a new record in a little more than 3 months (74 days, to be precise).

This is another feather in the cap of this animated musical film, which became the most viewed movie over Red Notice on the streaming platform a few days ago.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ has now surpassed ‘Squid Game’ Season 1 to become the most-watched Netflix title of ALL TIME with over 266 MILLION views. pic.twitter.com/rFQGUWVKAK — ToonHive (@ToonHive) September 3, 2025

Squid Game move over, KPop Demon Hunters has a New Golden Record

The two pieces of content consist of elements related to Korean culture, so it was quite interesting to see KPop Demon Hunters (KPDH) battle it out with Squid Game for the top spot of most-watched video on Netflix. The 2021 Korean drama’s first season held the record for four years since it first released, but has finally been overtaken by KPDH.

KPop Demon Hunters: Background, Summary, and Music

While Squid Game was a dark commentary on how capitalistic society disproportionately affects the marginalized, KPDH seems to be a light-hearted, almost childish animation about killing monsters, and good winning over evil on the surface. In actuality, it interjects the fun bits with meaningful messages that speak of self-love, acceptance, found family, and of course, the ubiquitous power of good music.

u guys, i watched kpop demon hunters expecting smth silly but i ended up bawling bc of themes of fear shame love and acceptance. also the songs are bops, the friendship made me cry and the enemies to lovers… oh it hurt me I NEED YALL TO PLS WATCH IT WE CAN GET A SEQUEL LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/Zb6HQU42G4 — selina (@kalliasdemarco) June 21, 2025

KPop Demon Hunters is the story of a three-member K-pop girl group called HUNTRIX who moonlight as demon hunters, and must fight their most difficult adversary yet, a demon K-pop boy band called Saja Boys. The trio face their own fears and learn that the only way they can beat evil is if they stick together.

The movie has been on a record-breaking with its music, apart from the Netflix most-watched. The fictional HUNTRIX became the only group in K-pop history to score 656 Perfect All Kills, meaning they dominated all the music charts in Korea that many times. The soundtrack album also reached Number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States, and the songs topped the Spotify charts too (Golden in particular).

A Sing Along Event and a Collaboration with Shin Ramen

Netflix organised a sing along movie showing on August 23 and 24, 2025, and the event was held in multiple cinema halls across America. It was a huge success, raking in about $18 million over the two day weekend showings. Its popularity has only increased since, as evidenced by the Netflix most-watched charts.

Fans of the movie would have noted that the noodles slurped by the HUNTRIX girls (Rumi, Mira, and Zoey) had each of their faces on them. Now, viewers can purchase similar packets of instant noodles and snacks by the brand, Nongshim, who have teamed up with Netflix. From the iconic red packet ramyun, to a new flavor, Toomba, and even shrimp crackers, these delicious, limited edition treats are being rolled out in Korea, North America, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia starting August, according to Forbes.

In conclusion

The success of KPop Demon Hunters speaks of the upsurge of Korean culture in the last few years, outside of typically niche communities like K-pop and K-drama consumers. People from all walks of society have enjoyed KPop Demon Hunters, with its catchy soundtrack, universal story, and most of all, message of embracing oneself as one is.

This is the second time Korean content has brought the world together and broke the Internet 2012 : Gangnam Style and YouTube 2025: K Pop Demon Hunters and Netflix — YuleGof (@YuleGof) August 24, 2025

