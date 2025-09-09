Netflix is all set to bring a gripping new drama that mixes survival and history in a way never seen before. Titled Last Samurai Standing, this live-action series is based on Shogo Imamura’s Ikusagami novels and manga. After creating a wave of curiosity with its teaser, the makers have revealed when and where the show will be available.

Release Date and Platform

Last Samurai Standing will be officially released on Netflix globally on November 13, 2025. All six episodes will stream exclusively on Netflix. The official teaser was unveiled on social media platforms, generating further excitement among the audience.

The announcement post on Netflix X handle reads, “Prepare to witness a battle royale like no other. Last Samurai Standing premieres November 13. In post-samurai era Japan, 292 fallen samurais are lured into a survival game where the last competitor standing claims 100 billion yen.”

Before its digital premiere, the film had been invited to the Busan International Film Festival. This presents audiences with a first glimpse of this highly anticipated production.

More About Last Samurai Standing

The story is set during Japan’s Meiji era in the late nineteenth century. 292 samurais are summoned to Kyoto’s Tenryu ji Temple, where they are thrown into a brutal survival contest. The rules are simple but deadly. Each warrior must fight, collect wooden tags from defeated rivals, and make it to Tokyo. The survivor gets the grand prize of 100 billion yen.

At the forefront of the story is Shujiro Saga, portrayed by Junichi Okada. Interestingly, he not only directs the movie but is also a producer and action planner in the movie. The series also cast Yumia Fujisaka, Kaya Kiyohara, Masahiro Higashide, Shota Sometani, Taichi Saotome, Yuya Endo, Yasushi Fuchikami, Kairi Jo, Takayuki Yamada, Wataru Ichinose, Riho Yoshioka, Kazunari Ninomiya, Hiroshi Tamaki, and Hideaki Ito. They all act out a character with special strengths and weaknesses, bringing depth of uncertainty to the tale.

Check out the teaser of Last Samurai Standing below:

