The Disney Pictures’ Moana will soon arrive on the big screens for another adventure with Maui. Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Maui will return, and the first teaser trailer of Moana 2 is here, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from her next adventure. David Derrick Jr directed the sequel. Scroll below for more.

About Moana & the sequel-

It was set in ancient Polynesia when a terrible curse incurred by the demigod Maui reached Moana’s island. She answers the Ocean’s call to seek out Maui to put things right. According to Variety, it performed really well at the box office. The movie reportedly grossed a record-breaking $2.6 million in its Tuesday preview screenings and collected $687.2 million worldwide.

Moana 2 also broke a significant record for the Disney studios, as its first teaser trailer surpasses Inside Out 2, Frozen 2, and Incredibles 2’s views. It has broken Disney’s record for most views in 24 hours for an animated movie. The one-minute and 44-second teaser trailer has received 178 million views in 24 hours, becoming the most-watched ever for the Disney studios. The upcoming animated film will be out in the last leg of this year.

This record-breaking achievement was tracked based on the traction garnered from several online video-sharing platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, X, Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat. The fans showered immense love and appreciation for the impressive animation and the glimpse of Moana, Maui, and Pua in the trailer, hailing Moana as one of their favorite Disney characters of all time.

More About Maona 2-

According to media reports, it is the sequel to the 2016 movie, which was initially set out to be a television series. David Derrick, Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller Jr directed the film. Among the cast members, Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk will reprise their parts.

Moana 2 will feature songs by several Grammy winners, including Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Plot-

The Moana 2 teaser trailer reveals that after receiving an unexpected call from the ancestors, Moana must embark on a journey to the far seas of Oceania and face the wicked sea sorceress and other challenging creatures. She will need help from Maui to complete her mission to reconnect the people and communities of Oceania.

The movie will be released in the US on November 27.

Check out the first teaser trailer here:

