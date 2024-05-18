WWE has been a house of some of the legendary pro wrestlers of all time, and even in the past, we witnessed several of the greatest of all time. With huge popularity across the globe, some of these legendary names went on to garner massive fortune and it’s no surprise that Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is at the top of the list of the richest pro wrestlers. Let’s have a look at the list of top 5!

Before we get started, please note that this list includes names currently associated with the promotion, worked in the past, or retired. For example, Hulk Hogan was also a part of TNA but he got most of his fame by working in WWE, so he is included in the list. The names are displayed in the order of higher to lower net worth.

Dwayne Johnson: As mentioned above, The Rock tops the list, as per The Scotsman. He had a glorious career in WWE, and even in Hollywood, he established himself as an action star. He recently returned to the promotion part-time and enjoyed a fantastic reception. His net worth is $800 million, and he is the richest pro wrestler to exist.

Triple H: Triple H was one of the biggest names during the Attitude Era, and currently, he’s the COO of WWE. He’s married to Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and enjoys the net worth of $250 million.

John Cena: Whenever we talk about WWE, John Cena has to be there. He still enjoys a massive fan base across the globe, and all thanks to his crowd pull in pro wrestling as well as in theatres, the superstar enjoys a net worth of $80 million.

Stone Cold Steve Austin: Stone Cold, without a doubt, is one of the needle movers in the history of WWE. During the Attitude Era, he enjoyed crazy popularity, and even today, fans are excited to see him. Currently enjoying his retired status, Stone Cold has a net worth of $30 million.

Hulk Hogan: Hogan was a highly polarising figure and one of the most controversial pro wrestlers in WWE history. However, one can’t deny the fact that he played an important role in making WWE a household name. His reported net worth is said to be $25 million.

