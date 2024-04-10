The 40th edition of WrestleMania or WrestleMania was truly a blast of entertainment and a package of adrenaline rush for all WWE fans. In this year’s show, John Cena coming back into the action was one of the biggest highlights, and every member of Cenation was on their feet. As the veteran pro-wrestler turned actor looked good inside the ring, speculations about Cena’s full-time return are in full swing.

For those who didn’t watch WrestleMania XL, John returned to the ring to help Chody Rhodes secure a much-awaited victory over Roman Reigns. He was there to neutralize Solo Sikoa but eventually got the beating from The Rock. On the first RAW just after WrestleMania, he again surprised everyone by joining R-Truth and The Miz as their surprise partner in a contest with Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio.

Just like WWE fans, John Cena himself enjoyed returning to the ring and recently, he even expressed his desire to enjoy one last run with the company. John recently graced The Pat McAfee Show (via WrestlingNews.co), where he said, “I was grateful enough that Honda kind of bumped a commitment I had to be able to do WrestleMania, so I’ll go from here to do something with Honda. So I’m going straight to that. I have a cool keynote appearance with Samsung in Las Vegas. Their theme of the convention is ‘time is now,’ so they called on yours truly to speak there. I’m very grateful for that.”

John Cena further shared that he has a couple of Hollywood projects, including Heads of State and Peacemaker Season 2. After these commitments, the veteran pro-wrestler hopes to have the one last run. Talking about his packed schedule and possible WWE run, John said, “That’ll (the aforementioned projects) take us through just about Christmas, and I’m crossing my fingers and toes and my heart that maybe I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the breaks for a while and come back to my family for one last run. I don’t know. I hope, I’m trying, I hope, we’ll see what happens.”

Even if John Cena returns next year, he isn’t expected to make frequent appearances and stay active inside the ring, considering his almost 50-year-old age.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Trish Stratus Net Worth: From A $3 Million Home In Toronto To A Car Collection Worth Nearly 300K, This WWE Wrestler Is Rich & Can Live Comfortably Without Stepping Into The Squared Ring Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News