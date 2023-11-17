Patricia Anne Stratigeas – better known by her stage name Trish Stratus, is a very well-known wrestler across the globe ever since she stepped into the wrestling world in March 2000. Ranked as one of the greatest women superstars of all time by WWE, Trish is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and is still part of WWE’s roster, where she performs on the Raw brand. But have you ever wondered how much she’s earned over the years as a wrestler? If yes, we have the answer.

Born in December 1975 in Toronto, Canada, Trish began her career as a model when she was just 20 years old and became the face of International magazine in around 3 years. Besides modeling, Patricia was also part of a very famous radio station in Canada. She joined WWE in the Attitude Era after she was spotted by one of the promotion’s spotters, and she got a call from the company’s office to join them.

The 47-year-old Canadian wrestler has been married to Ron Fisco since 2006 and shares two kids with him – Maximus Fisico (10) and Madison Patricia Fisico (6). Trish Stratus is pretty active on social media, too, and has an impressive 2.1 million Instagram following, 1.3 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 2.1 million followers on Facebook. With these details of her life revealed, scroll on to know how much she has made over the years and how she earns and spends it.

As per CA Knowledge, Trish has a net worth of around $14 million and earns a chunk of it via her stint as a wrestler with WWE, as well as a few modeling and acting gigs. The Canadian professional wrestler – born Patricia Anne Stratigeas, stepped into the squared ring as a heel on the March 19, 2000, episode of Sunday Night Heat as Trish Stratus. Since then, there has been no stopping her, given that she has been WWE’s Women’s Champion seven times.

As per the website, Trish Stratus earns $80,000 + monthly and over $1 million annually through fights, modeling assignments, and acting jobs. She reported earned over $5 million of her net worth as a professional wrestler and nearly $7 million as a professional model and actor. Her net worth has consistently risen over the years, having gone up from $9 million in 2018 to $14 million in 2023 – a $1 million increase each year.

A little digging around helped us understand how Trish spends her millions. As per Sportskeeda, the Canadian wrestler – who is currently signed with WWE, lives with her family in her hometown in Canada. She reportedly owns multiple properties in Canada, though their details aren’t public knowledge. All we got our hands on is that her Toronto property is said to be worth almost $3 million.

Trish Stratus loves cars and reportedly owns a 2015 Range Rover Sport SUV worth $75,000, a Porsche Cayenne worth $60,000, a Ford Mustang costing $60,000, a Chevrolet Camaro worth $70,000 and a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C 450 AMG worth $33,000.

