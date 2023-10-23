Born John Felix Anthony Cena, this multi-title-winning wrestler is known across the globe not just as a WWE wrestler but also as a Hollywood star, simply as John Cena. The wrestler-turned-actor – who recently made his WWE comeback, has been part of the wrestling world since the ’90s (he initially moved to California to pursue a career as a bodybuilder) and made his WWF (now WWE) debut in 2001 before becoming a full-time name on their roster in 2002.

The much-loved wrestler – known for his involvement in numerous charitable causes and granting over 650 wishes via the Make-A-Wish Foundation- is a millionaire today. Even though he isn’t the wealthiest WWE wrestler –The Rock, aka actor Dwayne Johnson, holds the title, he’s rich and lives life like a king. In fact, it can be said he lives life as per the mantra – ‘Go Big Or Go Home.’ Scroll below to know the net worth of the West Newbury, Massachusetts-born wrestler and details about his houses and the many luxurious cars he owns.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, John Cena earns approximately $80 million through his professional wrestling gigs and acting jobs. He also makes some serious dough via endorsements, sponsorships, and appearances. The ‘Fast X’ ACTOR has endorsed brands such as Gold’s Gym, Subway, Gillette, Capri Sun, Fruity Pebbles and more.

As per an AS USA report, John Cena makes $8.5 million annually as a WWE wrestler. The 16-time world champion, five-time US champion, and four-time world tag team champion also takes home $500,000 per main-event appearance and earns 5% from his merchandise sales.

Talking about his home, John Cena lives with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in the private, gated community of Land O’ Lakes, Florida – roughly 20 miles north of Tampa. As per reports, three years after his WWE debut – when he became a WWE Champion, Cena upgraded his lifestyle and purchased a 3,704 square foot home – on a 10,692 square foot piece of land, property containing the house for $525,000. The five-bedroom and four-bathroom house – purchased in January 2005, has undergone several renovations in the last 18 years and is worth approximately $4 million today.

The ‘The Suicide Squad’ actor’s gigantic house features over-the-top swimming pools – the outdoor one had two water park slides, a fountain, and a waterfall with bulletproof glass surrounding the area (as per Essentially Sports), a garage filled with some impressive cars and the infamous gentleman’s room aka the cigar room aka his man cave. The 16-time WWE World Champion’s house also features a relatively huge guest house, a walk-in closet as big as an entire room, a mirrored ceiling in the master bedroom, and more. Here’s a tour

Further in the real estate department, John Cena also owns a home in the Mission Hills area of San Diego. This property – a colonial-style house, features an infinity-edge swimming pool, hot tub, a full outdoor kitchen area, and a fireplace inside a pavilion with cozy outdoor seating in the backyard. The cost of this property is undisclosed.

Being an automaniac, John Cena collects rare and custom-made cars. He reportedly owns over 20 cars, including a 1986 Lamborghini Countach worth $500,000, a $447,000 2017 Ford GT, a 2005 Ford GT costing $370,000, a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird worth $330,000, and many, many more. As per Carhp, the ‘F9’ actor also owns the famous Workhorse jet – worth $35 million, that he used to juggle between his film shootings and WWE events.

While wrestling has been John’s main source of income for years, the WWE wrestler has also been part of several big Hollywood films. John, who was credited as an actor in the 2006 action film The Marine, has also starred in movies like 12 Rounds, Daddy’s Home and its 2017 sequel, Blockers, Bumblebee, the ninth and tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise – F9 and Fast X, The Suicide Squad, Barbie, Vacation Friends 2 and more. He has also starred in several shows, including Peacemaker, where he plays the lead/titular role. He was reportedly paid $500,000 for this role. He currently has around six films either in post-production or filming stages.

John Cena, who was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012 and then engaged to fellow WWE star Nikki Bella from 2017 (after proposing to her at WrestleMania 33) to 2018 – a month before their scheduled wedding, is currently married to Shay Shariatzadeh. They tied the knot in October 2020. The WWE wrestler-actor – who has said numerous times that he does not want to be an absentee parent while focused on his career, has undergone a vasectomy.

How impressed are you with John Cena’s net worth and the purchases he’s made with it? Do share your thoughts.

