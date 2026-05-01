David Allan Coe was a singer-songwriter who passed away on April 29, 2026. He was 86 at the time. As per Rolling Stone, the news was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly Hastings Coe. The cause of his death wasn’t disclosed. Coe is survived by his wife and six children.

Coe amassed great wealth during his career thanks to his musical talents. So let’s take a look at the singer’s net worth.

David Allan Coe’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Allan Coe had an estimated net worth of around $500,000. This was his net worth at the time of his passing. His earnings mostly came through the sale of his albums and royalties from songs and tours. Coe would earn a significant amount when other artists covered his songs. The bankruptcy significantly affected his overall wealth. In his long career, Coe released 42 studio albums and more than 50 singles.

According to AOL, he became a successful country singer in the early 1970s and a household name. Coe then parted ways with his producer and began working as a songwriter. A large part of his earnings came from writing songs.

David Allan Coe has passed away at the age of 86. According to multiple reports, he died around 5pm ET today (Wed, April 29) in the hospital. No official cause of death has been released at this time. pic.twitter.com/Qfsojk10b0 — Country Chord (@CountryChord) April 30, 2026

Professional Setbacks & Bankruptcy

According to Deadline, Coe wrote a song called “Take This Job and Shove It,” which became an anthem for unhappy workers in the 1970s and 80s. It also inspired a namesake feature-length comedy film. Coe tasted massive success in his heyday. However, in his later years, the country singer had a tussle with the IRS (Internal Revenue Service), which eventually made him bankrupt.

Coe revealed that all his songs from before 1984 had to be sold in a bankruptcy proceeding. The amount was fixed at a mere $25,000. This meant that Coe lost the publishing rights to two of his most popular songs, Would You Lay With Me and Take This Job and Shove It. Coe’s last album, made in collaboration with Dimebag Darrell, was released in 2006, as per The Guardian.

Overall, Coe lived an interesting life and has left a complicated legacy with a strong impact on country music.

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