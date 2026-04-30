Dwayne Johnson is back in the news, but what’s new this time is that his fans have also dragged his lovely wife into the headlines. Rumors recently emerged that The Rock and his wife, Lauren Hashian, have welcomed a baby. These speculations soon took over the fans of the Welcome to the Jungle star, as an AI-generated image began circulating on the internet. However, all of that was set straight by Hashian.

As per PEOPLE, Lauren Hashian addressed the rumors in her Instagram Stories. Stating that the news was false, Hashian also explained that she was simply taking the fans’ speculation and reactions lightly.

In case you don’t know, Lauren Hashian is a globally loved singer and shares two daughters—Jasmine, 10, and Tiana, 8—with the former WWE star.

This now brings us to the discussion of the net worth of both big stars. Below, we have provided details on the net worth of Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian. Not only that, but we have also compared their net worths, detailing who holds the strongest position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Hashian (@laurenhashianofficial)

What Is Dwayne Johnson’s Net Worth?

One of the highly praised WWE superstars, Dwayne Johnson, is also appreciated for his time in Hollywood. It should be noted that the former wrestler has been one of the highly paid Hollywood actors for a long time. But how much is Dwayne Johnson’s net worth? As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s net worth is $800 million.

This comes from his on-screen work, which was massively loved by fans, in films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Moana, Black Adam, and Fast Five. Meanwhile, he also starred in The Scorpion King, a role that helped boost his Hollywood film career in many ways.

According to the website, a huge portion of his wealth also comes from his stake in Teremana Tequila.

Now coming to his salary, Johnson has earned enormous paychecks from films, with some projects reportedly bringing him over $20 million upfront. If broken down, for the 2003 film The Rundown (also known as Welcome to the Jungle), Johnson was paid $12.5 million. Next, in 2004, for Walking Tall, the actor earned $15 million.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Johnson is not only an actor and former wrestler but also a businessman. He co-founded Seven Bucks Productions, the company behind many of his own films and television ventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

What is Lauren Hashian’s Net Worth?

Enough of Dwayne Johnson. Lauren Hashian is one of the most talented musicians to ever walk this earth. For those unversed, she is a singer, songwriter, and music producer. Hashian is also the daughter of the late Sib Hashian, who was known as the drummer for the rock band Boston. Regarding her net worth, the artist has a Net Worth of $5 to $8 million, according to BizzWell.

According to Alamdiya, Lauren Hashian has been producing independent music and releasing her tracks.

Now, if comparing their net worths, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a better net worth than his wife. But the time for the power couple is not over yet. And with many adventures ahead, we feel that even Lauren Hashian could gain a massive net worth in the near future.

Lauren and Dwayne reportedly met in 2006 and tied the knot in Hawaii in 2019. As for the couple, they also share a family-focused life, often giving glimpses of their daughters and personal milestones on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Hashian (@laurenhashianofficial)

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Michael Jackson Net Worth 2026: Inside The King of Pop’s Fortune, Debt & Financial Legacy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News