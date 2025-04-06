Dwayne Johnson is one of the most commercially successful actors in Hollywood with a track record of hits like Jumanji, Central Intelligence, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and more. But before dominating Hollywood with his charm, Johnson also managed to top the world of wrestling under his renowned ring name, The Rock. Under his name, The Rock, Johnson managed to garner significant fame and success.

However, despite the immense popularity of The Rock, Johnson made a surprising decision to stick with his real name as he made his debut in the movie industry. During his conversation with Digital Spy, the former WWE champion revealed that his decision to use his real name stemmed from his desire to differentiate between his actor and wrestler identity. He added that he wanted to commence his journey in Hollywood under his real name, rather than going forward in new terrain under his ring name.

“When I finally realized that I wanted to have a real career in Hollywood and hopefully – fingers crossed – have an opportunity to have real longevity, I did feel that I wanted to be known by my name, Dwayne Johnson and I also felt that it was just going to take time,” he shared. The Jumanji star further clarified that he is okay with being referred to by either of his names and thus he refrained from making any such official announcements about his name transition.

“So I felt like I was not in a rush and I knew that it was going to take time and I didn’t want the transition to be disruptive in any way and come out and say for example, make a statement and say from this day forward, I will be known as Dwayne Johnson only, you can’t refer to me as The Rock, I never wanted to do that,” Johnson added.

Even though the superstar wishes to be known as Dwayne Johnson he is nothing but grateful to the name of The Rock which helped him gain immense success in the field of wrestling. His preference to be known as Dwayne Johnson simply reflects his desire to run things according to his way, without buying into any rules of the industry.

Well, it seems like the superstar managed to get success irrespective of the name he uses. He now has an impressive career trajectory in both wrestling and acting, becoming one of the most renowned celebrities all across the globe.

