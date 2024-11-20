Dwayne Johnson is a global personality who became famous during his wrestling career and transitioned to acting in the late 1990s. He has also established himself as one of the highest-grossing and highest-paid actors in the industry. His film Red One was recently released in theatres, and he achieved a remarkable feat at the box office.

Popularly known as The Rock, he started his acting stints on television while wrestling. He featured in an episode of That ’70s Show called That Wrestling Show. He made his theatrical debut with The Mummy Returns. He gained his first box office success with Fast Five as Luke Hobbs. His popularity in wrestling helped him achieve success and prominence in showbiz.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly crossed a remarkable milestone at the box office. According to The Numbers via ScreenRant, adding the recent box office cume of Red One to the movies in which he played the lead or lead adjacent role has made a combined $10.3 billion worldwide. The box office total is nearing $14 billion after adding the collections of the films where he had supporting roles.

According to the report, Dwayne is also the highest-grossing star at the domestic box office. He remained the highest-paid actor for four years in the past ten years: 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Amid the release of Red One, let’s take a look at The Rock’s last five films at the worldwide box office, movies that helped him reach this milestone.

Here are the last five films of Dwayne Johnson at the global box office –

Jungle Cruise (2021)- $220.88 million

Skyscraper (2018) – $304.87 million

Black Adam (2022) – $393.45 million

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – $760.73 million

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) – $801.69 million

Red One also features Chris Evans alongside Dwayne Johnson. The movie had a reported budget of around $250 million. It collected $32.10 million in its debut weekend. It has collected $51.10 million overseas, and the film’s worldwide cume stands at $84.87 million.

Dwayne Johnson starrer Red One was released in the theatres on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

