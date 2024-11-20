Red One has only this week to prove its worth at the cinemas in North America. It might lose a significant amount of theatres this Friday with the two tentpole releases – Gladiator II and Wicked Part 1. The people are entering the holiday spirit and getting ready for Thanksgiving. With Dwayne Johnson’s star power, the action-comedy might benefit at the box office, but will it be sufficient to become a hit? Only time will tell how it performs in the coming days, but for now, it has scored winning numbers on its 1st Monday. Scroll below for the deets.

Dwayne Johnson crossed the $10 billion mark at the box office as per The Numbers. The Rock’s star power will help boost the film’s collections, as the audience has given it higher ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. It has collected more than The Polar Express but remains below The Fall Guy, The Lost City, and Free Guy’s collection. It was directed by Jake Kasdan. This movie is a Big Tech streaming-turned theatrical release.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Amazon’s streaming-turned-theatrical movie Red One was the only movie to collect over $1 million at the box office in North America. The report revealed that Dwayne Johnson’s film collected a decent $1.7 million on its first Monday, experiencing a dip of 78.7% from Sunday. Its first Monday collection is above The Polar Express’ $1.2 million but below The Fall Guy’s $1.9 million, The Lost City’s $2.2 million, and Free Guy’s $2.9 million.

The report further stated that Red One has scored the second biggest Monday ever for a Big Tech streaming turned theatrical release. It is only below Killers of the Flower Moon‘s $2 million gross on the first Monday. The film has reached a $33.8 million cume in the United States.

Red One collected $32.10 million on its debut weekend. It has so far collected $51.10 million at the international box office, bringing its worldwide cume to $84.87 million. The film had a reported budget of $250 million.

Red One was released in the United States on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

