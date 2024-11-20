Wicked Part 1 projections are looking good, and fans can’t wait any longer for the movie. The industry’s predictions are pointing North of $100 million for the musical fantasy starring Ariana Grande. It will clash with Gladiator II, but Grande’s film is leading the projections in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the first part of a two-part film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, loosely based on the 1995 novel of the same name. It is set in the Land of Oz, and the characters are from the Wizard of Oz. Jeff Goldblum played the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Cynthia Ervio plays the Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana, the Good Witch of the North. The film reportedly had a budget of $145 million.

Wicked Part 1, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Ervio, is expected to earn between $125 million and $150 million in its three-day weekend in the United States. Meanwhile, Gladiator II is looking to earn between $60 million and $80 million in North America, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The movie is marketed as a tentpole holiday hit featuring multiple big stars.

The report further stated that Wicked Part 1 is expected to earn around $40 million to $50 million in its debut collection at the international box office. However, it will not open in all markets this weekend. Globally, Ariana Grande’s film is expected to earn between $165 million and $200 million. Gladiator II will also cross the $200 million milestone globally after this weekend since it was released last week in overseas regions.

Wicked Part 1 by Jon M Chu, featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum in supporting roles, will be released in theatres on November 22.

