The North American box office is preparing for the biggest clash of this year, as Wicked Part 1 and Gladiator II will hit the screens on Friday. The Ridley Scott directorial, however, has already been released in some foreign regions and has registered a remarkable feat for the director. The exhibitors have placed their bets on its North American debut. Scroll below for the deets.

It is being said to be this year’s Barbenheimer phenomenon. Last year, Barbie and Oppenheimer clashed at the cinemas. They were of completely different genres, but both were blockbusters. This year, all eyes are on these two movies. The musical fantasy will feature Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in lead roles. Meanwhile, Derek Jacobi and Connie Nielsen reprised their roles from the first film, which came out in 2000.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the exhibitors hope Gladiator II will earn between $60 million and $70 million in its three-day opening weekend in North America. The film made a smashing debut overseas last weekend and registered Ridley Scott’s biggest international debut.

The movie collected a strong $87 million on its international debut from over 63 places. Ridley Scott’s epic historical action drama is expected to cross the $200 million milestone by Sunday this week.

Initially, Ridley Scott’s film was expected to earn between $60 and $80 million in North America on its debut weekend. According to media reports, the Paul Mescal-led movie had an estimated budget of over $250 million, making it one of the costliest movies of the year. Another $100 million reportedly went to promote the movie; hence, a lot is at stake. The reviews are mostly positive, and Denzel Washington is widely appreciated for his performance.

Gladiator II by Ridley Scott takes place sixteen years after Maximus’ death. His son Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return Rome’s glory to its people.

Gladiator II will be released in the US on November 22.

