Ryan Gosling has been in the industry since his teenage years and has appeared in different kinds of films ranging from action to drama and comedy as well. He was a part of one of the biggest movie phenomena last year as he played Ken in Margot Robbie-led Barbie. Moviegoers will remember the Barbie and Oppenheimer clash for some time now, but that might not ensure the success of the film’s actors in their other projects. Something similar happened with Ryan as his only film, The Fall Guy, was released this year. Keep scrolling for the actor’s success ratio of 2024.

Ryan Gosling’s 2024 Releases –

The Fall Guy is Ryan’s only film, released in 2024. Besides the Barbie star, the film featured Emily Blunt opposite him. Blunt was part of Christopher Noaln’s Oppenheimer last year, so there was a lot of buzz and hype around the movie. It was directed by David Leitch, and the action comedy film featured Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hanna Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke in key roles.

According to media reports, the movie was made between a budget of $130 million and $150 million. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy is loosely based on the 1980s TV series and a tribute to the stunt performers in the industry. It follows a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend’s directorial debut action film, only to find himself involved in a conspiracy surrounding the film’s lead actor.

Ryan Gosling’s Success Ratio (2024)

The Fall Guy has excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. While the critics gave it 81%, the audience rated it slightly higher, 85%. They called the film a rare mainstream movie with something to entertain everyone. Unfortunately, it failed to do that and ended up being a flop. It collected $27.74 million on its debut weekend, and the follow-up was not impressive at all.

Ryan Gosling’s film collected only $92.90 million at the US box office, failing to even cross the $100 million milestone. Overseas, the movie raked in $88.17 million, and thus, its worldwide collection is $181.07 million. According to media reports, the makers suffered a loss of around $50 million. Therefore, the actor’s success ratio in 2024 will be a depressing 0%.

In 2023 only, Ryan starred in the lead role in Barbie, which was one of the highest-grossing films of the year and collected $1.44 billion, more than Emily Blunt‘s Oppenheimer. He had a 100% success ratio last year. It took a completely opposite turn this year; this is how unpredictable showbiz is. He has Project Hail Mary in the pipeline next.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

