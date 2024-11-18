Despite multiple releases, Demi Moore’s The Substance crosses its first major milestone at the worldwide box office. There are big-budget films and low-budget movies in the cinemas, but none of them is impacting the business of satirical body horror flicks. It is the seventh highest-grossing original movie of the year. Scroll below for the deets.

The cinemas are prepping up for the holiday season movies. Red One has already landed in the theatres, and it has impacted Venom: The Last Dance’s box office collection in the US. Gladiator II and Wicked Part 1 will arrive at the US cinemas on Friday, followed by Moana 2 five days later. The theatres will be teeming with options, and these low-budget films are expected to take big hits then. However, the box office is a very volatile business, and nothing can be said with utmost security, and we would have to wait for the numbers to roll in.

Meanwhile, Luiz Fernando’s report states that The Substance lost 86 theatres on Friday and is playing across 119 theatres only. It still grossed $137K on its 9th 3-day weekend. It experienced a 20.8% drop from last weekend, which is a rare case for horrors under these circumstances, as per the report.

The report also mentioned how Demi Moore’s $17.5 million worth of horror drama has collected more than the PG-rated Transformers One on its 9th weekend. The animated feature collected only $68K from 150 theatres.

The Substance has reached $16.3 million cume in the United States. It has collected $35.23 million so far at the overseas box office, and with that, the movie has crossed the $50 million milestone. It stands at a $51.48 million cume at the worldwide box office.

The Substance, starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid, was released in the theatres on September 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

