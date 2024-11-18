Venom: The Last Dance continues its winning streak at the box office in China, surpassing the local haul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. It achieved an amazing feat in the region during its fourth three-day weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released in the theatres, including in China, in 2023. It was a financial success and was also nominated for the Oscars. The film by James Gunn featured the ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff in crucial roles. It collected $118.41 million on its opening weekend. It grossed $358.99 million at the US box office and $486.55 million overseas. The film’s worldwide collection was $845.55 million. It reportedly had a budget of $250 million.

Meanwhile, Venom: The Last Dance is less than half of the production budget of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Tom Hardy’s film has now surpassed the MCU flick to become the highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom 3 collected a strong $4.8 million on its 4th weekend. It dipped 34.2% from last weekend and collected $1.6 million on Sunday.

The movie’s cume at the box office in China is $89 million, beating the $86.95 million haul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. It collected $25K in pre-sales for the fourth Monday and is playing over 49K screenings today.

Venom: The Last Dance collected $7.4 million at the US box office this weekend, taking the domestic cume to $127.60 million, and allied with the $308.50 million overseas cume, its global collection stands at $436.10 million. It is aiming for the worldwide collection of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and is expected to beat the $450 million+ cume of Tim Burton‘s film next weekend.

Venom 3 was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Conclave Box Office (North America): Crosses $25M Milestone, Despite Major Big Releases!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News