Ralph Fiennes starrer mystery thriller, Conclave scored winning numbers after the exhibitors added significant number of theatres on Friday. It has once again earned decent numbers on its 4th weekend and has hit a minor milestone at the US box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It had been in the domestic top five for some time, and despite losing its spot, it is still there in the top ten. It has been awarded a B+ on CinemaScore, and its Rotten Tomatoes ratings are impressive. Despite a limited release, the movie has generated copious Oscar buzz and recovered its $20 million production budget. Big-budget films like Red One and Venom: The Last Dance are not taking away its audience, but the film’s breakeven point is around $50 million or more. It will become harder now with the holiday movies making their way to the cinemas.

Ralph Fiennes starrer Conclave faced a dip of only 30.7% from last weekend, thanks to exhibitors adding more than 94 theatres on Friday. It is now playing in 2,377 theatres, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando. The political thriller has collected a strong $2.9 million on its 4th three-day weekend. It has been pushed out of the domestic top-five list. It is at #7 this weekend. The movie has passed the $25 million mark at the US box office.

Focus’ Conclave has reached a $26.6 million cume in the United States. It is reportedly eyeing a $30 million to $35 million run in North America. It reportedly needs $25 million more to reach the breakeven point. The film has yet to be released in the United Kingdom. By this month’s end, theatres will be sprawling with big releases, giving major competition to this political thriller.

Ralph Fiennes’ film collected a modest $1.24 million at the international box office, and allied with the domestic cume, the global collection stands at $27.80 million. The film was directed by Peter Straughan and is based on Robert Harris’ 2016 novel. It also features Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini in supporting roles.

Conclave was released in the US on October 25 and will open in theatres in the UK on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

