Chris Hemsworth is not having a great time at the box office in 2024. The actor has one live-action movie and one animated feature, but they failed to create the magic worthy of the MCU’s God of Thunder. He gained global fame and great financial success as Thor, but this year, he failed to woo the fans with his charm. Scroll below for the Aussie actor’s detailed report card.

Chris Hemsworth’s 2024 Movies –

Hemsworth is known for playing Thor in the MCU, a superhero and a white character, but this year, he appeared in a completely different role in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. He played the role of Dementus, a deranged warlord leader of the biker horde who abducted Furiosa and the eventual ruler of Gastown.

The film was directed by George Miller. It was a spinoff and a prequel to 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road. Anya Taylor Joy is featured as a young Furiosa. It was made on an estimated budget of $168 million.

Furiosa received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes from both the critics and the audience. The critics gave it 90%, while the audience gave it 89%. The critics said, “Retroactively enriching Fury Road with greater emotional heft if not quite matching it in propulsive throttle, Furiosa is another glorious swerve in mastermind George Miller’s breathless race towards cinematic Valhalla.”

Besides this, Chris Hemsworth lent his voice to Optimus Prime in the animated feature Transformers One. Directed by Josh Cooley, the movie follows the origins and early relationship of Optimus Prime and Megatron. According to reports, it had an estimated budget of $75 million.

Chris Hemsworth’s Success Ratio (2024)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, despite rave reviews, failed at the box office, and a similar thing happened with his animated feature Transformers One. However, we will only consider the box office verdict of Furiosa to calculate the success ratio of the actor and not the animated feature, and let’s see how Miller’s film raked in globally.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: $173.77 million (Flop)

Therefore, the MCU star will have a success ratio of 0% in 2024. Although we are not including the animated feature Transformers One to calculate his success ratio, it would not have made any difference as it is also underperforming at the theatres. The animated movie has collected $128.81 million at the worldwide box office so far.

On the professional front, Chris Hemsworth has Crime 101 in the pipeline.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

