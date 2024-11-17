Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch left quite the mark in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where her Darkhold-fueled descent into villainy made her a force to be reckoned with. As she was obsessed with reuniting with her sons, she went head-to-head with Doctor Strange and managed to harness America Chavez’s multiverse-hopping abilities.

However, in a dramatic twist, Wanda realizes the damage she caused and destroys the Darkhold everywhere, taking herself out by collapsing Mount Wundagore. Despite Marvel’s insistence she’s gone for good, fans can’t help but speculate about her return. Surprisingly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has confirmed her magical return.

Elizabeth Olsen To Return As Scarlet Witch

Marvel fans rejoice as Elizabeth Olsen officially returns to the MCU in 2025 as part of the cast for Marvel Zombies. Disney just dropped the exciting news, revealing the details about upcoming projects, and it turns out Olsen’s name was cut. This marks her return to the franchise since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Fans met Zombie Scarlet Witch in What If…? Season 1, Episode 5, and now she’s back to create more chaos. So, mark your calendars as Marvel Zombies is set to premiere on October 25, 2025.

Alongside Olsen, other characters starring in Marvel Zombies include Awkwafina as Katy, David Harbor as Red Guardian, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Todd Williams in an undisclosed role.

What Will The Return of Elizabeth Olsen Mean?

The return of Elizabeth Olsen in Marvel Zombies will mark a major milestone for the actress. She will officially be a part of the Marvel Universe for over a decade. Olsen debuted in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Over the years, her portrayal of Scarlet Witch has become a fan favorite. She joined the ranks of complex heroes-turned-villains like Loki and Bucky Barnes. However, Olsen hasn’t had her redemption arc yet, especially after her dark turn in Multiverse of Madness.

In Marvel Zombies, we can expect a variant of Wanda as the terrifying Zombie Scarlet Witch who wields Chaos Magic in her undead state.

