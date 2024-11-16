The twin brothers in the world of witchcraft and wizardry, George and Fred Weasley, charmed audiences as the mischievous Weasley brothers in all the Harry Potter films. While their portrayal remains a highlight for fans of the books and movies alike, George’s Oliver Phelps has recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming TV reboot. With the HBO series set to reimagine the wizarding world and introduce new faces to iconic roles, the idea of Fred and George being recast has stirred plenty of emotions.

What Did Oliver Phelps Say About George Weasley In Harry Potter TV Reboot?

In an interview with Variety to promote a Harry Potter-themed baking show, Oliver Phelps and his twin brother James took a nostalgic trip. They reflected on their journey as the iconic Weasley twins. Phelps shared his thoughts on recasting their beloved roles, expressing confidence that fans will always associate them with the characters.

However, he also extended his support to the new actors stepping into those shoes. Phelps wished the actors well as they reimagine the chaos and charm of the Weasley twins for a fresh generation of Potterheads.

Oliver said, “I think we will always be associated with those characters. Whatever happens in the TV series — which we know as much as anyone else does, to be honest with you — I think people will always see us as Fred and George to a point. Obviously, the guys who will go on and take our characters in that adaptation of it, they’ll do their thing and we wish them nothing but the best. Just don’t be as good as us!”

How Will The Harry Potter Reboot Introduce Weasley Brothers?

The Harry Potter TV reboot has a unique chance to dive deeper into the lives of fan-favorite characters like Fred and George Weasley. Although the films captured their playful chaos and unforgettable pranks, the series promises to offer more screen time and character development. Moreover, as each season will cover a single book, the show will explore their bond and perhaps the emotional depth in ways the movies couldn’t.

