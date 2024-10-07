The wizarding world of witchcraft and magic spells returns with the Harry Potter series. While the eight-chapter films are lauded for their theme of magical heritage, they are returning with a TV adaptation. Based on the bestselling novels by J.K. Rowling, the remake of the iconic fantasy movie franchise is planned to deliver eight seasons, with each season exploring each book and delving into the history of the antagonists that were missed in the movies.

With the remake, fans can expect to see more of Lily and James Potter’s backstory, which was missed as they died before Harry Potter events. The books provide a deeper look into their lives; perhaps we can have a look at the Marauders. Not only this, but it could also reveal Lily and Snape’s friendship, which was one of the film’s main highlights.

While each movie did its best to showcase Hogwarts Castle’s secrets, halls, and corridors, the TV show can feature a unique look at the castle. While it will be impossible to recast the original cast of Harry Potter films, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, given they are much older now and the events of Harry Potter began when they were young, it is crucial to see how Warner Bros. will get creative when casting for the TV adaptation. Moreover, the movies were successful thanks to the cast’s fantastic performances To make the remake even better and keep the Golden Trio iconic, the cast has to be diversified as well.

Harry Potter movies substantially featured the Harry Potter arc and were shown from his perspective with very few moments from other characters’ points of view. With TV remakes, HBO can display a shift from Harry and focus on other crucial characters like Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, and others. Perhaps we can expect some episodes from Ron’s and Hermione’s perspectives, allowing fans to explore more about Harry Potter events.

Furthermore, the Wizarding World franchise’s expansion beyond Harry Potter hasn’t’ thrived as hoped. With the Fantastic Beasts series likely stalled after three films, the planned five-movie arc for Dumbledore and Newt Scamander’s stories seems uncertain. Instead, these prequels might be woven into a Harry Potter remake, alongside flashbacks to the Hogwarts Founders, Marauders, or Gaunts.

Apart from Hogwarts, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire showed there are other wizarding schools. Fantastic Beasts featured Ilvermorny, but Harry Potter didn’t show any other schools. With the remake, seeing how Hogwarts differs from the other magical schools would be interesting.

Finally, while it will be years before the Harry Potter remake reaches Deathly Hallows, exploring these characters’ lives beyond the original end could be a powerful addition. Seeing moments like Harry and Ginny’s wedding on screen would beautifully highlight Harry’s journey from orphan to faithful Weasley family member. Altogether, the HBO remake offers plenty of room to explore post-series stories.

