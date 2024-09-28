Harry Potter’s Hermione made a tough call to pause her studies at Brown University and focus on her acting career. Yep, just like Hermione Granger would!

At just 20, Emma found herself juggling the pressures of academia and the high stakes of film commitments. She shared, “As you know, I love Brown and I love studying pretty much more than anything, but recently I’ve had so much to juggle that being a student AND fulfilling my other commitments has become a little impossible.”

With Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Emma had to focus on her role. “I’ve decided to take a bit of time off to completely finish my work on Harry Potter,” she shared. While she did promise that she’d finish her degree, it might take “a semester or two longer than I thought.” But hey, some things are worth the wait!

And Emma wasn’t about to kick back and chill. She had a packed schedule! Besides her Potter duties, she was diving into other projects like My Summer With Marilyn and the indie hit The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Who knew a Hogwarts grad could have such a varied resume?

Emma enrolled at Brown in September 2009, diving into a four-year degree course while playing the brilliant and resourceful Hermione since the franchise kicked off in 2001. From a clever wizard to a college student, her life was like a chapter straight out of a fantasy novel. But the demands of filming and promotion were no fairy tale, and Emma realized she had to prioritize.

Her jet-setting between the U.S. and London for various events and projects hinted that her studies were taking a backseat. Just a week prior to her announcement, she returned to Heathrow from the States, fresh from the BAFTA party scene.

In the midst of it all, Emma also ventured into the fashion world, collaborating with designer Alberta Ferretti. The line, aptly named Pure Threads by Emma Watson Alberta Ferretti, reflects her eco-conscious ethos, much like her earlier collections with People Tree. “I believe this is a big step forward for all of the international fashion industry, but also an important step for an increased sensitivity to the problem of ecology,” she stated, showing that her commitment to sustainability runs deeper than just a pretty dress.

Emma Watson’s decision to step back from academia—just for a bit—mirrors Hermione’s own relentless dedication to her pursuits. Whether it’s wielding a wand or tackling challenging texts, Watson continues to embody the same determination that made her character so beloved.

As she navigates this whirlwind of projects and promotions, one thing is clear: Emma’s journey’s as enchanting as any spell cast in Hogwarts.

