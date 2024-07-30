Harry Potter star Emma Watson was once targeted to join the s*x cult by Smallville Actress Alison Mack, who was accused of recruiting women into the abusive society NXIVM (pronounced NEX-ium) run by leader Keith Raniere.

For those who were dwelling under the rock, the NXIVM organization was comprised of an invite-only group of women who were allegedly pressured into starving themselves and having intercourse with leader Raniere. NXIVM, under the guise of offering self-help deprogramming, recruited young women who were later brainwashed, assaulted and branded with Keith Raniere’s initials before being trafficked.

Smallville star Allison Mack, who was recruited by Keith Raniere, later began luring women into the cult. One of the women she targeted was Harry Potter star Emma Watson.

Tweets unearthed by Elle and sent by Mack in 2016 showed she contacted the British star via Twitter about becoming involved in the cult that she described as an ‘amazing women’s movement.’

Mack wrote, “I participate in a unique human development and women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress, I can relate very well to your vision and what you want to see in the world. I think we could work together. Let me know if you’re willing to chat.”

After Emma Watson ignored Mack’s posts on Twitter, she again reached out to the Harry Potter star on International Women’s Day, writing, “@TheCathyJensen @EmWatson Thank you for the bump up! I would love to chat with a fellow change-maker! #InternationalWomensDay.”

Emma Watson never responded to Mack’s repeated attempts to connect. In 2020, “Vanguard” Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years for abusing women. Meanwhile, Mack received a sentence of three years in prison and three years of supervised release for her role in the scheme.

