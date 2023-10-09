Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint shared a fantastic bond owing to the hefty time they spent together while filming the Harry Potter Franchise throughout its eight films. The actors were close, and there were also link-up rumors involving them. The HP star Radcliffe once set the records straight by stating why he would never date Emma while revealing how the teen actors were all h*rny over a certain period.

For the unversed, the Hermione Granger star reportedly had a crush on Tom Felton, aka Draco Malfoy, but that never materialized into anything. The entire cast grew close together and was like a big loving family, and recently, the fans lost their beloved Dumbledore actor, Sir Michael Gambon, and the Hagrid star Robbie Coltrane passed away last year.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson were very young when the first film in the franchise came out; hence, they spent their formative years doing Harry Potter films, including their teen years when the hormones act up. During an interview with Esquire, Radcliffe revealed that boys were all very h*rny between Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

The Miracle Workers star said, “There was a period when we were the only boys and girls any of us knew. And so, you know, we were all unbelievably horny from about the third film to probably about the end of the fifth; then it all settled down. But, God, for a few years…”

Then speaking about how many fans rooted for him and Emma Watson and wanted them to date in real life, Daniel Radcliffe said, “There was never anybody I fancied that much in the cast, though the conspiracy theorists always like to say that me and Emma are dating. We know it’d be everything the fans ever wanted.” He then further added, “I’m sorry, guys, it’s not happening. It’s just not. There’s something really incestuous about the idea of it.”

The fans were surely disappointed after hearing that, but on the other hand, their friendship managed to melt everyone’s hearts and put smiles on their faces.

On the work front, Daniel Radcliffe’s ripped pictures from the sets of his show Miracle Workers rekindled demands of him to be cast as a replacement for Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine in the MCU, and rumors were going about that he might appear in Deadpool 3 as a variant of the clawed mutant alongside Hugh Jackman.

