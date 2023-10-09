Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin Bieber in 2018, and committing to their vows, the two have been together through thick and thin. The paparazzi have constantly scrutinized the duo as they try to keep their personal life under wraps as much as possible. However, Justin and Hailey have faced some of the worst times due to their health issues, which might have also caused a few troubles in their marriage. Scroll down to read more.

Justin Bieber, in 2022, had to cancel several of his shows after he revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing him partial facial paralysis. Hailey, on the other hand, faced serious health issues when she had a sudden heart stroke which led to heart surgery.

According to The Things, Justin Bieber, in an interview, shared, “I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone.” The crooner added, “I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy.”

A source had earlier shared the problems the Biebers were facing in their marriage adding that Justin’s Ramsay Hunt syndrome did change their bond. “It put more pressure on the relationship. Justin tends to take things out on Hailey,” said an insider adding, “It makes her want to give up, she doesn’t understand why marriage has to be this hard.”

Justin Bieber is completely dedicated to his marriage and luckily for him, Hailey Bieber too is committed to their wedding vows. “I was in it. I made a decision,” said Hailey adding, “I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

Hailey further shared, “Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

In a different interview, Hailey Bieber shared, “I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s*** as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real!”

