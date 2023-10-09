Hollywood actors often get into arguments and some have even got violent. Tom Cruise, who is infamous for his rants towards his crew, looks like had the same temper when he started out in the industry. Tom Cruise starred in the 1986 classic The Outsiders with Rob Lowe but the two did not get along with the latter once recalling how Cruise was ready to kill him. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Coming back to Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe‘s fight, according to The Things, Lowe, in an interview, revealed how, while rehearsing for a fight scene, things got real between the two. “We all beat the living s**t out of one another,” said Lowe, adding, “We really did. I got one clean shot on Tom, and Tom is such a competitive lunatic which is what I love about him.” Lowe further stated, “But the next thing you know he’s ready to kill me! We were all competitive. It wasn’t just Tom. We were hardcore. But Tom. Listen, he was up for my part and I thought he was going to get it. And Tom’s Tom.”

Rob Lowe, while further talking about the Mission Impossible star asserted, “He’s a whole lot of guy. It’s like the United States and China right now. If you treat China like a foe, surely she will become one. It was all good. But he was the one I was worried about.”

Rob Lowe also recalled how Tom Cruise got furious over sharing a room with him in New York. “(It was the) first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic,” recalled Lowe.

He added, “To me, what’s great about the story is, there’s certain people who have always been who they are, and that element of them has powered them to where they are today and the rest is history.”

