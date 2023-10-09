Anne Hathaway once drew a lot of backlash and made news for her infamous 2013 Oscar acceptance speech. It did not end there; she had to face the consequences as filmmakers hesitated to work with her. The Les Miserables actress opened up about the aftermath of the speech fiasco until she was finalised for Christopher Nolan’s much-celebrated film Interstellar.

Anne has given many iconic performances in her career, and she even worked with Nolan in his Dark Knight Rises, where she played the role of Catwoman. Those films hold a cult status even today; although the actress is not much favored in that role, it has still been prevalent. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Anne Hathaway’s Oscar Acceptance speech for her role in Les Miserables in the category of Best Supporting Actress was deemed to be phony to the fans, and she later explained via The Guardian that she kind of lost her mind doing that movie and she was still wasn’t herself when she went out to receive the Award. In a separate interview, the Devil Wears Prada star once revealed how that impacted her career, and after she bagged her role in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, her life took a new turn.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Anne Hathaway revealed how filmmakers hesitated to work with her and said, “I had directors say to me, ‘I think you’re great. You’re perfect for this role, but I don’t know how audiences will accept you because of all this stuff, this baggage.”

Anne Hathaway further shared her gratitude towards Christopher Nolan for taking her in his Interstellar, which went on to be one of the most celebrated works of the Oppenheimer director. She said, “Once it was announced that I was doing Interstellar, thankfully, the phone started ringing again.”

Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey starrer sci-fi movie grossed over $600 million as per reports which won several prestigious awards as well.

On the work front, Anne recently appeared in the film She Came to Me alongside Peter Dinklage, and it was screened at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

